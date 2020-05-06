JOYN Advisors Inc. Buys 1,258 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,725 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,877 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.71.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

