Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Stock Price Up 12.4%

Journey Energy Inc (OTCMKTS:JRNGF)’s share price rose 12.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50, approximately 17,050 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 13,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.93.

About Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF)

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its principal cash generating units comprise Matziwin, Skiff, and Gilby Duvernay properties. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.