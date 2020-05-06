Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,236 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

