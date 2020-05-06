Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Reik & CO. LLC

Reik & CO. LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.7% of Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $390.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.