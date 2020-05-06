Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 100,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 24,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $390.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.82. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

