Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Ironvine Capital Partners LLC

Ironvine Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JNJ. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,393,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,028 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,846,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,791,274,000 after buying an additional 1,021,877 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth $4,139,107,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,407,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,886,000 after acquiring an additional 915,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,945,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,750,000 after acquiring an additional 799,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $149.50 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $390.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

