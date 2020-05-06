Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,072 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $8,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,558 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the third quarter worth $434,000. Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 178,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,936,000 after purchasing an additional 22,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 6,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.93 per share, with a total value of $74,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PSX. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $110.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.93.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $40.04 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.99. The firm has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.