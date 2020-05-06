Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,778 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 1.15% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $8,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000.

IYG stock opened at $111.11 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 12-month low of $86.42 and a 12-month high of $156.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.19 and its 200 day moving average is $136.40.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

