Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 992 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 933,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,392,000 after purchasing an additional 24,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,887,000 after purchasing an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 707,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,517,000 after purchasing an additional 135,904 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,378,000 after purchasing an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 257,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,414,000 after purchasing an additional 13,276 shares in the last quarter.

IJK opened at $200.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.63 and its 200-day moving average is $220.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $145.46 and a 1-year high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

