Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 89,073 Shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,073 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $7,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SYSCO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter worth $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in SYSCO in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Get SYSCO alerts:

SYSCO stock opened at $50.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.74. SYSCO Co. has a one year low of $26.00 and a one year high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.65 and its 200 day moving average is $70.96.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.14). SYSCO had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 78.49%. The business had revenue of $13.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.70%.

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.12.

SYSCO Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for SYSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.