Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,293 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,293 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $6,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Allergan by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 4.2% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Allergan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Allergan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Allergan by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allergan stock opened at $192.78 on Wednesday. Allergan plc has a fifty-two week low of $114.27 and a fifty-two week high of $202.21. The stock has a market cap of $62.08 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 17.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 15th. Allergan’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AGN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Allergan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.26.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

