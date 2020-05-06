Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 4,314 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,314 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.42% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSEARCA:IGM opened at $244.74 on Wednesday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a one year low of $183.27 and a one year high of $271.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $219.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.30.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

