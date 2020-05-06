Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 26,436 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,436 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.06% of Healthpeak Properties worth $7,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter worth $8,132,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 22.0% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 48,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 8,718 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 318.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 43,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 32,946 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 82,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 20,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 35,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PEAK shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.30.

Shares of PEAK opened at $25.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.29. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

