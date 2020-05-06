Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 24,383 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 25.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,383 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $8,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5,458.0% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 899,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,475,000 after acquiring an additional 882,882 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,998,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,417,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,387,000 after buying an additional 398,482 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,731,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,471,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $131.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.66 and a 200 day moving average of $139.55. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $100.90 and a 12 month high of $156.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.