Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 2,194 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,194 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.41% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $7,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

RPG stock opened at $115.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.87. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $84.27 and a 52 week high of $136.48.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

