Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 216,449 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 72.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 82,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,449 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $8,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GBIL. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.11 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.