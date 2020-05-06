Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,432 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of CDW worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CDW. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CDW by 76.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after buying an additional 2,576,865 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 147,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $21,062,000 after buying an additional 45,163 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO boosted its position in shares of CDW by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 13,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.47, for a total transaction of $178,711.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,785,098.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,900 shares of company stock worth $1,499,371. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.16. The company has a market cap of $15.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. CDW has a 12-month low of $73.39 and a 12-month high of $146.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 94.72% and a net margin of 4.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CDW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.57.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

