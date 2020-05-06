Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,857,587 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,232,271,000 after buying an additional 233,761 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,259,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,079,112,000 after buying an additional 720,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,360,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $417,006,000 after buying an additional 123,626 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,273,906 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,611,000 after buying an additional 490,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,274,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.46, for a total value of $944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,991.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEL opened at $70.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 5.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra dropped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

