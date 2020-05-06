Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 513,232 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,175 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $7,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vodafone Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

VOD opened at $13.92 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $11.46 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a market cap of $37.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

