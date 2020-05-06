Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stake in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $6,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Docusign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Docusign by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,582,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,899,000 after acquiring an additional 129,735 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Docusign by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,284,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Docusign by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Docusign alerts:

DOCU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Docusign from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Docusign from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Docusign from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Docusign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.69.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $170,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 478,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,826,252.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Kirsten O. Wolberg sold 7,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $701,053.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 145,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,974,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 746,005 shares of company stock valued at $61,225,487. 13.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $109.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.67 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Docusign Inc has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $111.76.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $274.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.48 million. Docusign had a negative return on equity of 27.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. Docusign’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for Docusign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docusign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.