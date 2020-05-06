Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 5,828 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 1,437.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $295.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $257.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.53. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.04. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 758.90% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on S&P Global from $275.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James lowered S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.75.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.