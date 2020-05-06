Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 2,323 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.16% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $9,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMG. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 202.9% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMG opened at $130.43 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $131.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.90%.

SMG has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.33.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

