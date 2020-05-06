Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 22,565 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 88.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,565 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $6,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 481.1% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA VDC opened at $146.35 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.43. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $120.70 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

