Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 142,274 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) by 1,250.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,274 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 1.04% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after buying an additional 29,248 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:QLTA opened at $56.19 on Wednesday. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $57.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $54.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.03.

