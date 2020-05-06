Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,293 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $9,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,059,000 after acquiring an additional 20,363 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 23,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 35,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $97.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.73. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $62.94 and a 12 month high of $99.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

