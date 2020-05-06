Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,910 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Deere & Company by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Deere & Company by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 2,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $443,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 53,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,230,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in Deere & Company by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Deere & Company from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price target (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.93.

NYSE:DE opened at $135.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.16. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.58%.

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

