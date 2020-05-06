Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 51,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIGI opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average of $67.41. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10.

