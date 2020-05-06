Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $9.27 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Searle & CO. grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.94.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

