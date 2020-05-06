Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $8.11 Million Holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.54% of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,180,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 35,697,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,638,000 after buying an additional 14,396,004 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FLCB stock opened at $25.83 on Wednesday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.19 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38.

