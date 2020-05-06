Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $65.94 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 682,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,161 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $65,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,054 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,991 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 15,276 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 39,657 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 161,364 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $23,338,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIS opened at $101.06 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average is $128.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.71.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

