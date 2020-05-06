Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $6.89 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 94.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,853 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Fair Isaac worth $6,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 24,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.08, for a total value of $8,093,177.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,852 shares in the company, valued at $61,903,584.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.00, for a total transaction of $1,664,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,253 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,248. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,943 shares of company stock worth $28,480,662 over the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FICO opened at $353.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 45.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $293.85 and its 200-day moving average is $349.83. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $177.65 and a fifty-two week high of $436.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 89.98%. The business had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stephens raised shares of Fair Isaac from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $421.00 to $319.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.67.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

