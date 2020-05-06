Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,848 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.19% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000.

FTCS opened at $55.05 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.52.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

