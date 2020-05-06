Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 2,894 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $7,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 32,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF stock opened at $109.43 on Wednesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52-week low of $100.31 and a 52-week high of $114.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.50.

