Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 23,277 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 378,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,277 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,014,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after buying an additional 1,259,374 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,729,000. GPM Growth Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,138,000. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,015,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,833,000 after buying an additional 451,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,079,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,208,000 after buying an additional 299,688 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.59 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.16 and a 52-week high of $23.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.39.

