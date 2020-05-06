Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 21,820 Shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $9,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of VF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,966 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in VF by 166.5% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in VF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 571,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,891,000 after acquiring an additional 55,769 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in VF by 88.8% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in VF by 1.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 397,229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

In related news, Director Veronica Wu acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, with a total value of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at $106,145. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VF stock opened at $55.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.72 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.23. VF Corp has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25.

VFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine raised VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on VF from $94.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush cut their price target on VF from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on VF from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.59.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.