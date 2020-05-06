Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 21,608 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 425,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,608 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $8,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $669,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,457 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,920,340 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $654,961,000 after purchasing an additional 536,088 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $524,865,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,991,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $512,077,000 after purchasing an additional 222,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $449,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218,806 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $21.26 on Wednesday. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Motors will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of General Motors to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.53.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

