Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,267 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $9,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,440,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 98,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 37,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 29,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $35.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.09 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

