Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi SA (NYSE:SNY) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,833 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 110.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 436.2% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

SNY opened at $49.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Sanofi SA has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $51.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52.

Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.12 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 12.20%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi SA will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher disease, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe disease, Fabrazyme for Fabry disease, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; Aubagio, an immunomodulatory; and Lemtrada, a monoclonal antibody to treat multiple sclerosis.

