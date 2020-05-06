Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Sets New 52-Week High After Earnings Beat

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $175.33 and last traded at $174.55, with a volume of 438224 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $162.03.

The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.37% and a net margin of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $429.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total value of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total value of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 57.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.13. The stock has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

