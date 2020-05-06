Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Position Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,198 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 106.1% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 37,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.63.

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $176.20 on Wednesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $177.57. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $157.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.13.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.16. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $429.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kevin D. Williams sold 9,453 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.35, for a total transaction of $1,581,959.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,367,835. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 938 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.36, for a total transaction of $162,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

