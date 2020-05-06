Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Trading Down 16.1% Following Analyst Downgrade

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) fell 16.1% during trading on Tuesday after JMP Securities lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $80.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock. Itron traded as low as $54.01 and last traded at $56.52, 2,116,682 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 554% from the average session volume of 323,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.38.

ITRI has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $88.50 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Itron from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.22.

Get Itron alerts:

In other news, SVP Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $53,139.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 3,557 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.15, for a total transaction of $285,093.55. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,823.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,472 shares of company stock valued at $999,631. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,468,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Itron by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,930,000 after acquiring an additional 30,441 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Itron by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 122,226 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,261,000 after acquiring an additional 24,587 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Itron by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Itron by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 494,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,527,000 after acquiring an additional 64,823 shares during the period. 96.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 46.32, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $598.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.83 million. Itron had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 1.96%. Itron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron Company Profile (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.