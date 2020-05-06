Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.34% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Itamar Medical from $19.50 to $17.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Itamar Medical in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.35.

Shares of ITMR opened at $15.29 on Monday. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $7.66 and a 12 month high of $18.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.33.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITMR. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $356,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,194,000. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

