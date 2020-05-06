iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.98% of iShares US Utilities ETF worth $8,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

IDU opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. iShares US Utilities ETF has a one year low of $109.28 and a one year high of $177.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.95.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

