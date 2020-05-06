iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) Stock Price Up 0%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMO) rose 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.93, approximately 326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $25.92.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.