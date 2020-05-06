iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 4,851.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,275 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $4,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 59,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000.

Shares of iShares Global Financials ETF stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $40.26 and a 1-year high of $69.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.33 and a 200-day moving average of $61.65.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

