Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.10 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 114,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 100,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 73,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.34.

JPM stock opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.20.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,243 shares in the company, valued at $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke bought 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

