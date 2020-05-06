Ironwood Financial llc Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Ironwood Financial llc lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,897 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 0.5% of Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Ironwood Financial llc’s holdings in Apple were worth $737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 4,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,384 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,543 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,637 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 233,932 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,486,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.33.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 91,261 shares of company stock valued at $23,377,586. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $297.56 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.27 and a 12 month high of $327.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $264.60 and a 200-day moving average of $279.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $1,270.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.