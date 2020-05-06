IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) Shares Up 0.4%

IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) shares shot up 0.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.71 and last traded at $21.57, 800 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 73,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200 day moving average is $25.93.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IQ 500 International ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in IQ 500 International ETF (NYSEARCA:IQIN) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,055 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.87% of IQ 500 International ETF worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

