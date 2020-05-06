Investors Purchase Large Volume of II-VI Put Options (NASDAQ:IIVI)

II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,036 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,936% compared to the average volume of 100 put options.

IIVI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James cut shares of II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of II-VI from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.72.

Get II-VI alerts:

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 18,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $633,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 444,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,566,285. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francis J. Kramer sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $661,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 183,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,077,630.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,900 shares of company stock worth $1,665,950. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 10.8% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 14,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 9.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,585 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 15.5% during the first quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 18,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of II-VI by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 170,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,860,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Den Berg Management I Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth $1,354,000. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $32.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -49.62 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.78. II-VI has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $42.95.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $666.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 94.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that II-VI will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for II-VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for II-VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.