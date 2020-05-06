Investors Buy Large Volume of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Put Options (NASDAQ:ACWI)

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 11,230 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 640% compared to the typical volume of 1,517 put options.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $67.60 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $53.31 and a 52 week high of $81.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.05.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,040,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,117,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 3,051.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 245,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,456,000 after purchasing an additional 237,713 shares during the period.

